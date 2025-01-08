MP Ayoub Hmayed: Development and Liberation Bloc supports consensus in presidential elections

2025-01-08 | 07:28
MP Ayoub Hmayed: Development and Liberation Bloc supports consensus in presidential elections
MP Ayoub Hmayed: Development and Liberation Bloc supports consensus in presidential elections

MP Ayoub Hmayed affirmed the Development and Liberation Bloc's commitment to achieving consensus in the upcoming presidential elections.

Following a bloc meeting, Hmayed stated, "We will not take an absolute stance, and developments will dictate our position." He emphasized the bloc's adherence to the principle of multiple voting rounds to elect a president.

He further noted, "Our stance aligns entirely with that of Hezbollah, and we remain united in our position."

Lebanon News

MP Ayoub Hmayed

Lebanon

President

Election

Consensus

Development and Liberation Bloc

"Projects" Bloc backs Army Commander for presidency, plans unified stance
Speaker Berri chairs Development and Liberation bloc meeting, Le Drian to attend presidential session
