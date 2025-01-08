LBCI stats reveal MPs' preferences for presidential candidate Joseph Aoun; others remain undecided

According to the latest statistics from LBCI, parliamentary blocs and MPs are beginning to reveal their stances on Lebanon's presidential race.



As of now, Army Commander Joseph Aoun leads with the backing of 48 MPs, while Ziyad Baroud has secured two votes. However, a significant portion—78 MPs—remain undecided, leaving the race wide open.



Support for Joseph Aoun spans multiple blocs and independent MPs, including prominent figures such as Fouad Makhzoumi, Michel Moawad, Ashraf Rifi, and members of the Democratic Gathering and the Kataeb Party.



Meanwhile, former minister Ziyad Baroud has garnered votes from Cynthia Zarazir and Halimé El Kaakour.



The undecided bloc, comprising 78 MPs, includes major blocs such as the Lebanese Forces, the Free Patriotic Movement, Hezbollah, and the Amal Movement.