Lebanon’s Parliament approves amendment allowing BDL to issue new currency denominations
Lebanon Economy
24-04-2025 | 06:13
Lebanon's Parliament approves amendment allowing BDL to issue new currency denominations
Lebanon’s Parliament on Thursday passed a draft law amending Articles 2 through 7 of the “Code of Money and Credit and the Establishment of the Central Bank,” in a move that will allow Banque du Liban (BDL) to issue new banknotes in different denominations.
The legislation grants BDL the authority to introduce new bills while maintaining the overall money supply in circulation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Parliament
Banque Du Liban
Currency
Denominations
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
