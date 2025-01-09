Lebanon's parliament convened on Thursday with the full attendance of 128 members, securing quorum for the highly anticipated presidential election session.



The session represents a pivotal moment in Lebanon's prolonged search for a new president, as political pressure intensifies for the election of a leader who can tackle the country's escalating crises.



With Lebanon grappling with numerous challenges, including enforcing the ceasefire agreement with Israel and stabilizing its economy, the election of a new president remains a key priority for the international community.