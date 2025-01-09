Joseph Aoun fails to secure needed votes in first round, Nabih Berri calls for second round in two hours: Here are the details

In the first round of voting, Lebanon's parliament failed to elect a president. Candidate Joseph Aoun gained 71 votes out of the needed 86 votes.



Meanwhile, Chibli Mallat earned two votes while 37 MPs voted with a white ballot, four votes were deemed "canceled," and a number of MPs voted for the slogan: "Sovereignty and constitution."



After the voting ended, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri called for a second round in two hours.