Lebanese army detains suspects behind March rocket fire toward Israel

The Lebanese army has arrested several suspects involved in two rocket attacks launched toward Israel in March, according to a statement issued Wednesday.



The arrests followed an investigation by the army’s Directorate of Intelligence and Military Police in coordination with the Internal Security Forces and the Lebanese General Security.



Authorities said the two attacks took place on March 22 and March 28 from separate locations in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh region.



Investigators identified the group responsible as consisting of both Lebanese and Palestinian individuals. Security forces carried out raids in several areas, detaining members of the group and seizing the vehicles and equipment used in the attacks.



The suspects are currently being interrogated under the supervision of the judiciary, and efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining individuals involved.