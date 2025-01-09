News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Parliament elects Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s next president after receiving a total of 99 votes
Lebanon News
2025-01-09 | 07:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Parliament elects Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s next president after receiving a total of 99 votes
Army Commander Joseph Aoun garnered 99 votes, securing victory in the second round and becoming Lebanon's president.
In the second round of voting, Chibli Mallat earned two votes, while nine MPs voted with a white ballot, five votes were deemed "canceled," and several MPs voted for the slogan: "Sovereignty and constitution."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Parliament
Joseph Aoun
President
Next
Parliament Speaker Berri announces Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president (Video)
Who is Lebanon's new president Joseph Aoun?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:02
Parliament Speaker Berri announces Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president (Video)
Lebanon News
08:02
Parliament Speaker Berri announces Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president (Video)
0
Lebanon News
07:38
LAF Commander Joseph Aoun secures more than 86 votes in parliament, expected to be announced Lebanon’s next president shortly
Lebanon News
07:38
LAF Commander Joseph Aoun secures more than 86 votes in parliament, expected to be announced Lebanon’s next president shortly
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon's 14th president: New chapter begins, but constitutional concerns linger
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon's 14th president: New chapter begins, but constitutional concerns linger
0
Lebanon News
09:02
US Ambassador to Lebanon says 'very happy' with election of Joseph Aoun as President
Lebanon News
09:02
US Ambassador to Lebanon says 'very happy' with election of Joseph Aoun as President
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
0
World News
12:58
Germany says Lebanese president's election is chance for 'reforms'
World News
12:58
Germany says Lebanese president's election is chance for 'reforms'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon's 14th president: New chapter begins, but constitutional concerns linger
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon's 14th president: New chapter begins, but constitutional concerns linger
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel asserts right to interpret ceasefire terms, rejects full withdrawal until Hezbollah retreats
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel asserts right to interpret ceasefire terms, rejects full withdrawal until Hezbollah retreats
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-11-06
Harris reaches 210 electoral votes, Trump leads with 230
World News
2024-11-06
Harris reaches 210 electoral votes, Trump leads with 230
0
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Syrian PM says ready to support the continued management of state affairs
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Syrian PM says ready to support the continued management of state affairs
0
Middle East News
2024-11-25
Sirens sound in Nahariyya and western Galilee; one injured by rocket shrapnel in Israel
Middle East News
2024-11-25
Sirens sound in Nahariyya and western Galilee; one injured by rocket shrapnel in Israel
0
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli Security Cabinet: No unconditional commitment to ceasefire with Lebanon, outlines conditions for compliance
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli Security Cabinet: No unconditional commitment to ceasefire with Lebanon, outlines conditions for compliance
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:39
Who is Lebanon's new president Joseph Aoun?
Lebanon News
07:39
Who is Lebanon's new president Joseph Aoun?
2
Lebanon News
08:44
In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms
Lebanon News
08:44
In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms
3
Lebanon News
05:22
Joseph Aoun fails to secure needed votes in first round, Nabih Berri calls for second round in two hours: Here are the details
Lebanon News
05:22
Joseph Aoun fails to secure needed votes in first round, Nabih Berri calls for second round in two hours: Here are the details
4
Lebanon News
15:44
LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided
Lebanon News
15:44
LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided
5
Lebanon News
07:38
LAF Commander Joseph Aoun secures more than 86 votes in parliament, expected to be announced Lebanon’s next president shortly
Lebanon News
07:38
LAF Commander Joseph Aoun secures more than 86 votes in parliament, expected to be announced Lebanon’s next president shortly
6
Lebanon News
07:43
Parliament elects Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s next president after receiving a total of 99 votes
Lebanon News
07:43
Parliament elects Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s next president after receiving a total of 99 votes
7
Lebanon News
04:01
Lebanon's parliament secures quorum with full attendance of 128 MPs for pivotal presidential election session
Lebanon News
04:01
Lebanon's parliament secures quorum with full attendance of 128 MPs for pivotal presidential election session
8
Lebanon News
01:05
Lebanese MPs share views on LBCI ahead of presidential election session, highlighting divisions over General Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
01:05
Lebanese MPs share views on LBCI ahead of presidential election session, highlighting divisions over General Joseph Aoun
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More