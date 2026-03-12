News
Israel army says launched new broad wave of strikes across Iran
Middle East News
12-03-2026 | 05:31
Israel army says launched new broad wave of strikes across Iran
Israel's military said it began a new "wide-scale" wave of strikes across Iran on Thursday, on the 13th day of the U.S.-Israeli war with the Islamic republic.
"The Israeli army has begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting Iranian terror regime infrastructure across Iran," the Israeli military said in a statement.
AFP
