Israel army says launched new broad wave of strikes across Iran

12-03-2026 | 05:31
Israel army says launched new broad wave of strikes across Iran
Israel army says launched new broad wave of strikes across Iran

Israel's military said it began a new "wide-scale" wave of strikes across Iran on Thursday, on the 13th day of the U.S.-Israeli war with the Islamic republic.

"The Israeli army has begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting Iranian terror regime infrastructure across Iran," the Israeli military said in a statement.

AFP

