MP George Okais considered that "Joseph Aoun was a serious option, and we did not rule out his candidacy, even though constitutionally it follows a specific path. We presented several names, and when all internal agreements failed, we returned to the option of the Army Commander, especially since this name is internationally welcomed."



In an interview with LBCI, he said, "We do not want the president to be isolated from a certain group in the country, and we place our trust in the president and his dealings with everyone. We hope that President Aoun's ministerial statement will align with the tone of his inaugural speech."



He added, "President Aoun must rise above narrow calculations and make decisions based on the public interest."



He continued, "We want someone who can build the country, not someone focused on personal leadership. If the country is built, leadership will naturally follow for their children and grandchildren."



He confirmed that their bloc has not yet discussed the name of the next prime minister.



Regarding the meeting between Samir Geagea and Joseph Aoun, he said, "We wanted to ensure that the ceasefire agreement includes both the south and north of the Litani River and to clarify who has the right to carry arms. It was important for us to understand how President Joseph Aoun interprets the ceasefire agreement."