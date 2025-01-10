Israeli airstrike on Tayr Debba kills five, injures four, health ministry reports

Lebanon News
2025-01-10 | 13:42
High views
Israeli airstrike on Tayr Debba kills five, injures four, health ministry reports
Israeli airstrike on Tayr Debba kills five, injures four, health ministry reports

An Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Tayr Debba has resulted in five fatalities and four injuries, according to the Ministry of Public Health's Emergency Operations Center.
 

