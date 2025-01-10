News
Israeli airstrike on Tayr Debba kills five, injures four, health ministry reports
Lebanon News
2025-01-10 | 13:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrike on Tayr Debba kills five, injures four, health ministry reports
An Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Tayr Debba has resulted in five fatalities and four injuries, according to the Ministry of Public Health's Emergency Operations Center.
Lebanon News
Israel
Airstrike
Lebanon
Tayr Debba
