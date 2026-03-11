Death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon rises to 634

Lebanon News
11-03-2026 | 13:06
Death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon rises to 634

Lebanon’s Health Ministry has reported a sharp rise in casualties from the ongoing Israeli attacks, with the death toll reaching 634 since March 2.

According to the daily report, 1,586 people have been injured during the same period. On March 11 alone, 64 people were killed, and 142 were wounded.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Death Toll

War

