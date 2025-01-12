Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own

Lebanon News
2025-01-12 | 06:34
High views
Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own
0min
Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own

Sources told LBCI on Sunday that MP Michel Murr had separated from the Independent National Bloc after the completion of the presidential election.

Murr will attend the upcoming mandatory parliamentary consultations independently, intending to nominate a candidate that reaffirms his support for the new presidency. 

Lebanon News

MP Michel Murr

Withdrawal

Independent National Bloc

Parliament

LBCI Previous

