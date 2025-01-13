Iraqi PM congratulates Speaker Berri on presidential election, reaffirms support for stability

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani held a phone call with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to congratulate him on the election of a new Lebanese president and fulfilling the constitutional requirement.



During the call, Al Sudani expressed his hope that Lebanon would witness stability and prosperity following the election of President Joseph Aoun.



He reaffirmed Iraq's supportive stance toward Lebanon's security and stability and all efforts that promote peace to overcome the impacts and repercussions of the recent war.



The conversation also touched on enhancing bilateral relations and developing them across various fields to serve the two countries' mutual interests.



Additionally, they discussed issues of common interest and recent developments in the region.