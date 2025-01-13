Arab League chief praises President Aoun, urges swift government formation

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed "deep respect for President Joseph Aoun," stating his confidence that "many matters will move forward at a pace unprecedented in Lebanon in recent years."



He wished for a swift formation of Lebanon's government and extended an invitation to President Aoun to visit the Arab League and deliver a speech before the Council of Permanent Representatives or the Ministerial Council.



These remarks came at the conclusion of Aboul Gheit's visit to Baabda Palace, where he congratulated President Aoun on his election.



President Aoun thanked Aboul Gheit for his visit and praised his consistent support for Lebanon within and beyond the Arab League. Aoun reiterated his commitment to cooperating with all parties to achieve political stability in Lebanon, emphasizing that such stability can only be attained through international trust in the country.



The president also expressed hope for the swift formation of a government to embark on Lebanon's recovery journey, as outlined in his inaugural address.



Following the meeting, Aboul Gheit told reporters, "I had the honor of meeting President Joseph Aoun, Lebanon's newly elected president, and expressed my heartfelt congratulations to him, the Lebanese people, and the state of Lebanon. Lebanon holds a special place in the Arab world, and as Secretary-General of the Arab League, everything concerning Lebanon is of great importance to us."



He added, "I have deep respect for President Aoun's character and am confident that many things will progress rapidly, at a pace Lebanon hasn't seen in recent years."



"I wish him success in the coming days and hope for a swift formation of a government that meets Lebanon's needs. Congratulations again to the Lebanese people, the state of Lebanon, and President Aoun personally."