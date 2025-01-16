UN chief Guterres arrives in Lebanon for 'solidarity visit': Spokesman

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Lebanon on Thursday for a "solidarity visit," his deputy spokesman said, after a long-stalled presidential election and a devastating war between Hezbollah and Israel.



"The Secretary General has just arrived in Beirut for a solidarity visit to Lebanon," Farhan Haq told a press briefing, adding that he would meet Lebanese political officials and visit U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon during his trip.





AFP