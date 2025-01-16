News
UN chief Guterres arrives in Lebanon for 'solidarity visit': Spokesman
Lebanon News
2025-01-16 | 12:44
UN chief Guterres arrives in Lebanon for 'solidarity visit': Spokesman
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Lebanon on Thursday for a "solidarity visit," his deputy spokesman said, after a long-stalled presidential election and a devastating war between Hezbollah and Israel.
"The Secretary General has just arrived in Beirut for a solidarity visit to Lebanon," Farhan Haq told a press briefing, adding that he would meet Lebanese political officials and visit U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon during his trip.
AFP
Lebanon News
UN
Chief
Antonio Guterres
Lebanon
Solidarity
Visit
Spokesman
