Lebanese President Aoun and French President Macron discuss Lebanon's priorities
2025-01-17 | 09:16
During a private meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun highlighted the urgency of stabilizing the ceasefire in South Lebanon and halting repeated Israeli violations.
President Aoun also stressed the need for the repatriation of prisoners, the reconstruction of destroyed villages and regions, and ensuring long-term peace in the area.
President Aoun urged President Macron to instruct TotalEnergies to resume its oil exploration activities in Lebanon's offshore blocks, emphasizing the importance of advancing the country's energy prospects.
Highlighting Lebanon's priorities, President Aoun reiterated the significance of enforcing the ceasefire agreement and called for Israel's withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories within the agreed timeline as per the cessation of hostilities agreement.
Lebanon News
00:22
2025-01-11
09:46
Lebanon News
08:43
08:01
07:43
2025-01-07
2025-01-09
2025-01-09
2025-01-14
2025-01-16
2025-01-14
2025-01-13
2025-01-08
2025-01-08
2024-12-24
2024-12-21
2024-12-20
2024-12-16
15:43
11:10
13:02
00:22
06:07
04:25
07:43
12:50
