Following his meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam emphasized the importance of initiating efforts with the United Nations to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.



In his remarks, Salam stressed the need for cooperation with international bodies to address the refugee issue.



For his part, Guterres expressed the U.N.'s support for Lebanon, particularly President Joseph Aoun and the incoming government.