MP Bassil meets Egyptian Ambassador to discuss post-election developments

Lebanon News
2025-01-20 | 08:08
High views
LBCI
LBCI
MP Bassil meets Egyptian Ambassador to discuss post-election developments
MP Bassil meets Egyptian Ambassador to discuss post-election developments

Head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, received Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa at his residence in Bayada. 

MP Salim Aoun and the party’s foreign relations coordinator, Tarek Sadek, attended the meeting.  

Discussions focused on the prospects of the Lebanese situation following the presidential elections and the appointment of the prime minister-designate to form the new government.

