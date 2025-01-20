News
Beirut Port authorities address fire outside the port area
Lebanon News
2025-01-20 | 09:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Beirut Port authorities address fire outside the port area
Beirut Port authorities clarified that the fire, which broke out early Monday morning at a small restaurant, occurred outside the port's designated area.
The administration emphasized that it has repeatedly warned about the risks posed by the random placement of kiosks around the port despite the issuance of binding decisions by relevant authorities.
However, these warnings have gone unheeded. The port administration has once again brought this matter to the attention of the concerned parties.
Lebanon News
Beirut
Port
Authorities
Fire
