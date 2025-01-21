Ghayath Yazbeck, a member of the Strong Republic Bloc, argued that Lebanon’s next government must be techno-political in order to function effectively. He emphasized that the government should be a result of democratic political processes.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Yazbeck noted a shift in Hezbollah's rhetoric to a more pragmatic approach to the current situation.



Yazbeck revealed that discussions are underway to form a 24-member cabinet, acknowledging the challenges in balancing representation for all political blocs. He emphasized that major political factions must receive fair representation.



"The 'army, people, and resistance' equation is behind us," Yazbeck said. "Since 2000, there has been no real resistance, just an armed faction that undermined the state with its parallel entity."



On the Finance Ministry, Yazbeck endorsed acting Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Wassim Mansouri, calling him "widely accepted" and praising his strong management of Lebanon’s Central Bank.



He also mentioned former Minister Yassine Jaber as another potential candidate with solid experience and broad support.