PM-designate Nawaf Salam discusses progress on cabinet formation with Lebanon's president, says negotiations ongoing
Lebanon News
2025-01-21 | 06:42
PM-designate Nawaf Salam discusses progress on cabinet formation with Lebanon's president, says negotiations ongoing
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun received a phone call on Monday night from Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, who briefed him on the progress of the cabinet formation process, affirming that negotiations are still ongoing with various political forces.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
Prime Minister
Nawaf Salam
Lebanese army deploys armored unit near Kfarhamam in coordination with UNIFIL
Previous
