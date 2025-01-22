General Security warns of Instagram account theft in Lebanon

Lebanon's General Directorate of the General Security announced that, recently, a large number of citizens have fallen victim to Instagram account theft.



This occurs when users receive a message containing fake links in the form of a poll. Upon clicking the link and entering certain information to access their account, the account is automatically stolen.



The General Security warned citizens of these risks and urged them to exercise caution. Citizens are advised not to click on or access any untrusted or suspicious links, even if they appear to come from a known source, to avoid becoming victims of account theft.