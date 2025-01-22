Israeli drone strike hits Wadi Khansa-Majidiye area in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2025-01-22 | 04:20
High views
Israeli drone strike hits Wadi Khansa-Majidiye area in Lebanon
Israeli drone strike hits Wadi Khansa-Majidiye area in Lebanon

An Israeli drone carried out a strike between Wadi Khansa and Majidiye in the Hasbaya district, the National News Agency reported Wednesday.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Drone

Strike

Wadi Khansa

Majidiye

