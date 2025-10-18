News
Hamas' armed wing says to hand over two bodies of hostages Saturday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-10-2025 | 13:30
Hamas' armed wing says to hand over two bodies of hostages Saturday
Hamas' armed wing said it will hand over the bodies of two hostages later on Saturday as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel.
The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said on its Telegram channel that the group will "hand over at 10:00 p.m.(1900 GMT) today the bodies of two Israeli captives, whose remains were recovered earlier today in the Gaza Strip."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Hostages
Ceasefire
Israel
