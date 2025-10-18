Hamas' armed wing says to hand over two bodies of hostages Saturday

18-10-2025 | 13:30
Hamas&#39; armed wing says to hand over two bodies of hostages Saturday
Hamas' armed wing says to hand over two bodies of hostages Saturday

Hamas' armed wing said it will hand over the bodies of two hostages later on Saturday as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said on its Telegram channel that the group will "hand over at 10:00 p.m.(1900 GMT) today the bodies of two Israeli captives, whose remains were recovered earlier today in the Gaza Strip."

AFP
 
Hamas

Hostages

Ceasefire

Israel

