Genoa dockers walk out as Italian unions protest against Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-09-2025 | 08:59
Genoa dockers walk out as Italian unions protest against Israel
Striking dockworkers blocked access roads to the port of Genoa in northern Italy on Monday, as part of protests against Israel's offensive in Gaza.
Transport services also faced disruption and a number of schools across Italy were closed following strikes called by a group of unions in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
In Genoa, in northwest Italy, some protesters waved the Palestinian flag during early morning gatherings around the port. Further down the coast in the Tuscan city of Livorno, an entrance to the port was blocked by protesting workers.
Italian dockworkers say they are seeking to prevent Italy from being used as a staging post for the transfer of arms and other supplies to Israel which is waging a war on Hamas in Gaza.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Genoa
Dockers
Italy
Unions
Protest
Israel
Singapore to sanction Israeli settler leaders, supports Palestine statehood
Israel army says projectile fired from Gaza City
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Amal, Hezbollah ministers walk out of cabinet session
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Amal, Hezbollah ministers walk out of cabinet session
0
World News
2025-09-18
Trade union says over a million protest in France against austerity
World News
2025-09-18
Trade union says over a million protest in France against austerity
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-10
Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against the Israeli government's move to expand Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-10
Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against the Israeli government's move to expand Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-17
Israel strikes hit Gaza's sole Catholic church: Italian PM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-17
Israel strikes hit Gaza's sole Catholic church: Italian PM
World News
10:05
Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian demos, strikes in Italy
World News
10:05
Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian demos, strikes in Italy
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Two Gaza hospitals forced to stop operations as Israeli offensive escalates: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Two Gaza hospitals forced to stop operations as Israeli offensive escalates: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Singapore to sanction Israeli settler leaders, supports Palestine statehood
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Singapore to sanction Israeli settler leaders, supports Palestine statehood
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:23
Israel army says projectile fired from Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:23
Israel army says projectile fired from Gaza City
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace
0
World News
05:29
Trump praises conservative 'giant' Charlie Kirk at mega memorial event
World News
05:29
Trump praises conservative 'giant' Charlie Kirk at mega memorial event
0
World News
2025-09-16
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio
World News
2025-09-16
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Israeli strike targets vehicle near a school in South Lebanon's Borj Qalaouiye
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Israeli strike targets vehicle near a school in South Lebanon's Borj Qalaouiye
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
1
Lebanon News
07:18
US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah is rebuilding its strength, Lebanese government must disarm it
Lebanon News
07:18
US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah is rebuilding its strength, Lebanese government must disarm it
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front
4
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act
5
Lebanon News
02:38
President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges
Lebanon News
02:38
President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges
6
Lebanon News
06:44
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz announces six-point agreement on financial demands of retired military personnel
Lebanon News
06:44
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz announces six-point agreement on financial demands of retired military personnel
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:06
Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:06
Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state
8
Lebanon News
05:42
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting
Lebanon News
05:42
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting
