News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's President Aoun stresses importance of forming government for reconstruction
Lebanon News
2025-01-22 | 07:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's President Aoun stresses importance of forming government for reconstruction
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun called on judges to recognize the importance of judicial independence and to act according to their convictions for the public good rather than personal interests.
In his remarks, Aoun urged all parties to put aside petty issues in order to form a government.
He emphasized that the formation of a new government is essential to resume work and drive the reconstruction efforts in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
Judges
Reconstruction
Government
Next
French Ambassador visits Lebanese Civil Defense, pledges continued support
EU approves €60 million aid to bolster Lebanese Armed Forces
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-10
Congressman Darin LaHood congratulates Joseph Aoun, calls for strong government in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-10
Congressman Darin LaHood congratulates Joseph Aoun, calls for strong government in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Lebanese Judges Association directs open letter to Lebanon's government documenting Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Lebanese Judges Association directs open letter to Lebanon's government documenting Israeli attacks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Updates on Lebanon's next government: PM-designate Nawaf Salam engages with political factions
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Updates on Lebanon's next government: PM-designate Nawaf Salam engages with political factions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
Ghayath Yazbeck tells LBCI: Lebanon's next government must be techno-political
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
Ghayath Yazbeck tells LBCI: Lebanon's next government must be techno-political
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:05
Quintet Committee's Ambassadors meet: Support for presidency and oppose conditions on PM-designate Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
11:05
Quintet Committee's Ambassadors meet: Support for presidency and oppose conditions on PM-designate Nawaf Salam
0
Lebanon News
10:34
Lebanese Army completes deployment south of Litani and expands presence in eastern sector
Lebanon News
10:34
Lebanese Army completes deployment south of Litani and expands presence in eastern sector
0
Lebanon News
09:35
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Nawaf Salam must present a transformative government lineup
Lebanon News
09:35
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Nawaf Salam must present a transformative government lineup
0
Lebanon News
09:03
Israeli army prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon, awaits political directives: Amal Shehadeh
Lebanon News
09:03
Israeli army prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon, awaits political directives: Amal Shehadeh
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government
0
Middle East News
2024-11-25
Sirens sound in Nahariyya and western Galilee; one injured by rocket shrapnel in Israel
Middle East News
2024-11-25
Sirens sound in Nahariyya and western Galilee; one injured by rocket shrapnel in Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11
What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11
What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:05
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
05:05
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:44
Masked gunmen kill Hezbollah official in Machgharah, Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:44
Masked gunmen kill Hezbollah official in Machgharah, Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon weighs options after US move: Fuel smuggling or legal trade with Syria?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon weighs options after US move: Fuel smuggling or legal trade with Syria?
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Updates on Lebanon's next government: PM-designate Nawaf Salam engages with political factions
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Updates on Lebanon's next government: PM-designate Nawaf Salam engages with political factions
6
Lebanon News
09:03
Israeli army prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon, awaits political directives: Amal Shehadeh
Lebanon News
09:03
Israeli army prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon, awaits political directives: Amal Shehadeh
7
Lebanon News
06:08
Lebanese army to redeploy and reinforce presence in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:08
Lebanese army to redeploy and reinforce presence in southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon's President Aoun stresses importance of forming government for reconstruction
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon's President Aoun stresses importance of forming government for reconstruction
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More