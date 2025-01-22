Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, spoke to LBCI, emphasizing that the process of forming Lebanon's new government is crucial.



He expressed optimism on behalf of the Quintet Committee regarding the government's eventual formation, noting that any delays are to be expected and are part of the normal course of political negotiations.



Ambassador Moussa highlighted the ongoing dialogue between his country and Lebanon's political forces, reiterating that the new government must be capable of implementing essential reforms.



He stressed that the key to the success of Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam is the commitment of Lebanon's political factions to ensure the reforms are carried out effectively.