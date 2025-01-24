Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims

Lebanon News
2025-01-24 | 03:16
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims

Israel’s security cabinet has confirmed that the Israeli army will maintain its current deployment in southern Lebanon, Israel’s Channel 14 reported on Friday.

The report highlighted that the Israeli army remains on high alert and prepared for any scenario, warning that any violations by Hezbollah will be met with a "swift and harsh" response.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Violations

Kuwait's foreign minister meets Lebanon's President Aoun
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
