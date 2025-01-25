Lebanese President Joseph Aoun continued his intensive communications and consultations to monitor the situation in the south of Lebanon in light of the recent developments and Israel's actions.



In this context, President Aoun received a call Saturday from French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he discussed the developments in the south, the efforts to control escalation, and the appropriate solutions to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the measures to defuse the situation.



President Macron explained that he is in contact with various parties to maintain the ceasefire and ensure the full implementation of the agreement.



President Aoun affirmed to his French counterpart the necessity of holding Israel accountable for implementing the terms of the agreement to preserve stability in the south and to halt its ongoing violations, particularly the destruction of villages along the southern border, which will hinder the return of displaced residents to their areas.