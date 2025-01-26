Lebanese Army calls for calm as citizens return to southern towns amidst Israeli aggression

The Lebanese Army Command announced that army units are monitoring the return of citizens to towns including Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil, Deir Seryan, Aadchit El Qsair, Taybeh, and Qantara in Marjaayoun, as well as other border areas.



This comes amid Israel's continued violations of Lebanon's sovereignty, its attacks on citizens, which have resulted in fatalities and injuries, and its refusal to abide by the ceasefire agreement and withdraw from the recently occupied Lebanese territories.



The Army Command reiterated its call for citizens to remain calm and follow the guidance of military units to ensure their safety.