Lebanese Army calls for calm as citizens return to southern towns amidst Israeli aggression

Lebanon News
26-01-2025 | 04:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Army calls for calm as citizens return to southern towns amidst Israeli aggression
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Army calls for calm as citizens return to southern towns amidst Israeli aggression

The Lebanese Army Command announced that army units are monitoring the return of citizens to towns including Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil, Deir Seryan, Aadchit El Qsair, Taybeh, and Qantara in Marjaayoun, as well as other border areas. 

This comes amid Israel's continued violations of Lebanon's sovereignty, its attacks on citizens, which have resulted in fatalities and injuries, and its refusal to abide by the ceasefire agreement and withdraw from the recently occupied Lebanese territories.

The Army Command reiterated its call for citizens to remain calm and follow the guidance of military units to ensure their safety.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Army

Citizens

Return

Israel

Aggression

LBCI Next
PM-designate contacts President Aoun: Expresses trust in Lebanese Army role in protecting Lebanon's sovereignty
Speaker Berri calls on international community to pressure Israel for immediate withdrawal from Lebanese territory
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning amid accusations against Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-07

Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Toll from Israeli attacks rises to 15 in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanon's Health Ministry updates toll with 11 killed, 83 injured by Israeli attacks in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Israeli forces fire at suspects near southern Lebanon border, detain several: Spokesperson

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:39

Turkey says joint fight needed against Kurdish militants, Islamic State in the region

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-06

Lebanese Army and UNIFIL convoy enter Naqoura in South Lebanon, marking first return to border town: LBCI reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-07

UAE, Israeli foreign ministers meet to discuss Gaza humanitarian crisis

LBCI
World News
00:18

North Korea test-fires sea-to-surface strategic cruise missile: KCNA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

President Aoun: Lebanon's sovereignty and unity are non-negotiable, urges calm and trust in Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Israeli gunfire kills Lebanese soldier, injures another in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

South Lebanon's recovery: Neighborhoods erased, life 'on hold'

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:50

One killed and 17 injured in initial toll from Israeli attacks on citizens in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanon's Health Ministry updates toll with 11 killed, 83 injured by Israeli attacks in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More