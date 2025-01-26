Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati declared, "On this day, as the people of the wounded south expressed their deep attachment to their land and identity despite the Israeli threats, we extend our utmost respect to our resilient citizens, whether those who remain steadfast in their southern homeland or those forcibly displaced due to the aggression, especially those who chose to return today and bravely faced Israel's fire."



In his statement, Mikati added, "Your patriotism has become an exemplary model and a testament written in blood that no right is lost as long as there are those who demand it."



He called on "the countries that sponsored the ceasefire agreement to assume their responsibilities in deterring aggression and compelling the Israeli enemy to withdraw from the occupied territories. We have directly communicated this to the concerned parties, warning that any retreat from adhering to the ceasefire agreement and implementing U.N. Resolution 1701 will have severe consequences."