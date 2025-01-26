Conditions 'not yet in place' for safe return of Lebanese to border areas, UN says

Residents cannot yet safely return to border areas in southern Lebanon; the U.N. said on Sunday after Lebanon's health ministry reported that Israeli fire killed three residents trying to return.



"As seen tragically this morning, conditions are not yet in place for the safe return of citizens to their villages along the Blue Line," Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, United Nations special coordinator for Lebanon, said in a joint statement with the head of the U.N.'s peacekeeping mission, on the deadline day for Israel's withdrawal under a ceasefire deal.



AFP