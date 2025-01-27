Lebanese Army deploys patrols and arrests suspects after provocative rallies threaten civil peace

Lebanese Army deploys patrols and arrests suspects after provocative rallies threaten civil peace
Lebanese Army deploys patrols and arrests suspects after provocative rallies threaten civil peace

The Lebanese Army Command announced that "in response to incidents last night involving individuals riding motorcycles and carrying party flags, holding rallies in several areas across Lebanon, which included gunfire and provocations threatening civil peace, army units conducted patrols to prevent actions that undermine security and stability.'' 

The army added, ''Several individuals were arrested, and efforts are ongoing to track down others involved."


The Army Command called on citizens to act responsibly and exercise wisdom to preserve national unity and coexistence.

