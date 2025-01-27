MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

Speaking from Baabda Palace, Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel called on all political forces to support President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam in forming a new government.



Gemayel emphasized the country's significant challenges, which require unity and collective support for the president to address them effectively.



"I don't think anyone is still influenced by propaganda anymore," he said, adding that the people of South Lebanon have the right to return safely to their towns. He stressed that this issue should not be subject to political bidding and reaffirmed trust in the Lebanese army to ensure a secure return.



Gemayel also criticized recent street demonstrations in Beirut, saying that all positive and constructive dialogue is met with disruptive actions.



He asserted that "those who reject privileges for others should not accept them for themselves."