Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday at the Baabda Palace. They discussed general conditions in the country and recent developments in the south in light of ongoing efforts to complete the Israeli withdrawal from the remaining occupied villages and towns in the south.



They also addressed ministerial and administrative matters related to the caretaker government.



Later in the morning, Baabda Palace hosted a series of diplomatic, economic, and judicial meetings. In this context, President Aoun received a written message from the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



The message, delivered by the UAE's chargé d'affaires in Lebanon, included congratulations on Aoun's election as President and an invitation to participate in the World Government Summit, which will be held in the UAE from February 11 to 13.



In response, President Aoun expressed his gratitude for the congratulations, referencing a phone call he received from the UAE president after his election, during which he felt the warmth and goodwill shown towards him and the Lebanese people.



He noted that this sentiment was reflected in the UAE's immediate reopening of its embassy in Lebanon.



President Aoun entrusted the chargé d'affaires with his greetings to the UAE leadership and his aspirations to strengthen bilateral relations and encourage Emirati citizens to visit Lebanon, as they had in the past.



He also thanked the UAE president for the invitation and commended the progress and development achieved by the UAE in various fields, as well as its care for Lebanese residents in the country.