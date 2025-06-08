PM Salam vows end to impunity on judges' assassination anniversary

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam marked the anniversary of the assassination of four Lebanese judges by renewing his commitment to justice and judicial independence.



In a post on X, Salam paid tribute to the slain judges—Hassan Othman, Walid Harmoush, Assem Abou Daher, and Ibrahim Eid—saying their legacy remains a guiding light.



"We renew the pledge that there will be no impunity from now on and that their message will remain a beacon for us," he wrote. "We will continue the struggle for a fair and independent judiciary, one that answers only to its conscience and the law and is always devoted to justice and the truth."