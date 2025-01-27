Israeli forces carry out large explosion in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal

Lebanon News
27-01-2025 | 12:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli forces carry out large explosion in South Lebanon&#39;s Meiss El Jabal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli forces carry out large explosion in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli forces carried out a large explosion in the town of Meiss El Jabal in South Lebanon on Monday evening.  

Details surrounding the explosion remain unclear, and there has been no immediate comment on the matter.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Forces

Explosion

South Lebanon

Meiss El Jabal

LBCI Next
Israeli army issues warning to Lebanese citizens amid continued operations in the South
White House extends Lebanon-Israel agreement to February 18 amid delayed withdrawal and border tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-02

Israeli forces block Meiss El Jabal–Chaqra main road in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-02

Israeli forces conduct new incursion near Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel maintains occupation in eastern sector of South Lebanon: Civilians and Lebanese Army clash with Israeli forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-26

Lebanese Army on standby: South Lebanon residents confront Israeli forces

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:29

Alternative Press Syndicate urges action after violent attack on LBCI media team in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

Lebanon's Press Club denounces growing threats to journalists after attack on LBCI's team

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Hezbollah praises civilians returning to south Lebanon villages, salutes sacrifices of martyrs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:19

Palestinians must not be expelled from Gaza, Berlin says after Trump comments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Lebanese Army deploys patrols and arrests suspects after provocative rallies threaten civil peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

Lebanese Army denies foreign media allegations of security leaks by officers

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:22

White House extends Lebanon-Israel agreement to February 18 amid delayed withdrawal and border tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More