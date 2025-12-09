News
A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians
News Bulletin Reports
09-12-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
More than three million Syrians have returned home since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government a year ago, according to the U.N. refugee agency.
About 1.2 million returned from host countries abroad, while 1.9 million went back to their areas inside Syria. Millions more have not yet returned.
Internal returns have largely taken place in central Syria toward Homs and Hama, in the north toward Hama and Idlib, and in Damascus and its countryside, with smaller numbers heading to Daraa and Raqqa.
From Lebanon, Syrians have also begun returning since the collapse of the Assad government — some because the fall of the regime removed fears of persecution, and others for social or economic reasons, particularly amid Lebanon’s financial crisis and reduced U.N. assistance.
Differences remain between Lebanese and U.N. figures. UNHCR estimates that between 350,000 and 400,000 Syrians have returned, including permanent and temporary returns, noting the absence of comprehensive Syrian government statistics.
Lebanon’s General Security reports that more than 320,000 refugees have returned through organized repatriation efforts, most of them in the second half of this year.
Still, returns to Syria remain fragile. Some returnees have yet to resettle, and challenges such as reconstruction needs, limited basic services and scarce job opportunities continue to hinder long-term stability.
Despite these trends, dozens of Syrians continue to enter Lebanon illegally each day for political, economic or social reasons, amid incomplete control over the border and the persistence of informal crossings that, while better monitored, have not been fully secured.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Syria
Refugees
Return
Lebanon
Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary
Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off
Previous
