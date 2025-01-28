Lebanon's "Syndicate Press" condemned the recent assault on LBCI's team, which includes Tony Kyrillos, Lara El Hachem, and Robert Ghosn, who were attacked while covering the recent developments in the village of Deir Mimas, southern Lebanon.



The syndicate described the attack as a blatant violation of journalists' rights to perform their duties freely and safely. In a statement, it expressed concern over the direct threat this posed to the personal safety of the media professionals involved.



The syndicate emphasized that such unjustified actions jeopardize the work environment for journalists and undermine the security they require while doing their jobs.



The syndicate stressed that a free press is essential to any democratic society and called on all parties to ensure that journalists are protected and able to perform their work responsibly.



The syndicate also expressed full solidarity with the attacked journalists and demanded a swift investigation into the incident, urging authorities to take legal action against the perpetrators.



Furthermore, the syndicate called for strengthened measures to protect journalists and photographers in the field so they can continue to fulfill their important role in informing the public.



Reaffirming its commitment to press freedom, the syndicate emphasized its ongoing efforts to create a safe and independent media environment free from threats or attacks on journalists.