More than 1,000 Syrians died in airport prison under Assad: Reuters
Middle East News
27-02-2025 | 05:52
More than 1,000 Syrians died in airport prison under Assad: Reuters
More than 1,000 Syrians died in detention at a military airport on the outskirts of Damascus, killed by execution, torture or maltreatment at a site that was widely feared, according to a report to be published Thursday tracing the deaths to seven suspected grave sites.
In the report, shared exclusively with Reuters, the Syria Justice and Accountability Centre said it identified the grave sites by using a combination of witness testimony, satellite imagery and documents photographed at the military airport in the Damascus suburb of Mezzeh after the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad in December.
Some sites were on the airport grounds. Others were across Damascus.
Reuters did not examine the documents and was unable to independently confirm the existence of the mass graves through its own review of satellite imagery. But Reuters reporters did see signs of disturbed earth in images of many of the places pinpointed by SJAC.
Two of the sites, one on the Mezzeh airport property and another at a cemetery in Najha, show clear signs of long trenches dug during periods consistent with witness testimony from SJAC.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syrians
Died
Airport
Prison
Bashar al-Assad
Reuters
Hamas says ready for more ceasefire talks after releasing hostage remains
Israel says three of returned hostages killed in Gaza captivity
