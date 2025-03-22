Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate mourns the loss of Hoda Chedid

The Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate mourned the loss of its member, Hoda Chedid, who passed away after a long battle with illness.



In their statement, the Syndicate expressed deep sorrow at her passing, noting the impact it had on the media community in Lebanon and abroad.



Hoda passed away shortly after being honored by the Lebanese President and First Lady during a special ceremony at the Presidential Palace for International Women's Day, marking her last public appearance.



Joseph Kossaifi, the head of the Syndicate, wrote in her eulogy: "This was her fate. She succumbed to death after a prolonged fight against illness, which she faced not only with medicine but with faith, prayer, and the joy of life. She found hope in every new pain, masking it with a smile even in the darkest of times."



He praised Hoda as a talented, brave, and dedicated journalist who faced her struggles with courage, determination, and grace.



Kossaifi added, ''Hoda's legacy is that of a compassionate, resilient woman who continued to fight for what she believed in, even in the face of personal suffering. Her family and colleagues mourn her deeply, honoring her work and spirit. The press community bids farewell to Hoda, knowing that her journey ended with her legacy intact, and with the hope that her soul finds peace in the afterlife.''