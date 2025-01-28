Lebanese Foreign Ministry monitors situation in Congo, coordinates assistance for nationals

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it is monitoring developments and events in the cities of Goma and Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in coordination with the Lebanese Embassy in the country.



In a statement, the Ministry highlighted that some Lebanese nationals in Goma had moved to Rwanda due to the impossibility of traveling westward to Kinshasa because of the closure of the airport and the long flight distance.



It noted that the Rwandan border had been temporarily opened at midday today, allowing around 30 Lebanese, including women and children, to cross into Rwanda.



The Ministry confirmed that others are still waiting at the border for it to reopen, while approximately 50 Lebanese remain stranded in Goma.



The Charge d'Affaires at the Lebanese Embassy in Kinshasa, Haitham Ibrahim, is coordinating with both Rwandan and Congolese authorities to facilitate their passage.



Additionally, a team from the Lebanese community in Rwanda is receiving the arrivals and ensuring their needs are met under the supervision and follow-up of Lebanon's honorary consul in Rwanda.



The Ministry affirmed that, to date, no injuries have been reported among the Lebanese community, although some businesses have been targeted, alongside private property being looted and damaged.



It advised members of the Lebanese community to exercise caution and, if necessary, contact the following numbers for assistance:



Lebanese Honorary Consulate in Rwanda: +2250584711000 +250 788 622 111 +250 789 922 984



Lebanese Embassy in Kinshasa: +243 900022111 +243 900025222