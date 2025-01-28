Lebanese Foreign Ministry monitors situation in Congo, coordinates assistance for nationals

Lebanon News
28-01-2025 | 12:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Foreign Ministry monitors situation in Congo, coordinates assistance for nationals
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese Foreign Ministry monitors situation in Congo, coordinates assistance for nationals

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it is monitoring developments and events in the cities of Goma and Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in coordination with the Lebanese Embassy in the country.

In a statement, the Ministry highlighted that some Lebanese nationals in Goma had moved to Rwanda due to the impossibility of traveling westward to Kinshasa because of the closure of the airport and the long flight distance.

It noted that the Rwandan border had been temporarily opened at midday today, allowing around 30 Lebanese, including women and children, to cross into Rwanda.

The Ministry confirmed that others are still waiting at the border for it to reopen, while approximately 50 Lebanese remain stranded in Goma. 

The Charge d'Affaires at the Lebanese Embassy in Kinshasa, Haitham Ibrahim, is coordinating with both Rwandan and Congolese authorities to facilitate their passage. 

Additionally, a team from the Lebanese community in Rwanda is receiving the arrivals and ensuring their needs are met under the supervision and follow-up of Lebanon's honorary consul in Rwanda.

The Ministry affirmed that, to date, no injuries have been reported among the Lebanese community, although some businesses have been targeted, alongside private property being looted and damaged.

It advised members of the Lebanese community to exercise caution and, if necessary, contact the following numbers for assistance:

Lebanese Honorary Consulate in Rwanda: +2250584711000 +250 788 622 111 +250 789 922 984

Lebanese Embassy in Kinshasa: +243 900022111 +243 900025222

Lebanon News

World News

Lebanon

Foreign Ministry

Nationals

Congo

Embassy

LBCI Next
Israeli army releases six Lebanese citizens detained in south Lebanon: State media reports
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:52

EU warns DR Congo embassy attacks 'unacceptable'

LBCI
World News
07:00

France calls attacks on embassy in DR Congo 'unacceptable'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

US Embassy in Lebanon to close on January 9 for Jimmy Carter's funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-07

US Embassy in Lebanon: Mechanism observes LAF 5th Brigade operations in Naqoura

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:44

Israeli airstrikes on Nabatiyeh El Faouqa and Zawtar injure 24 people: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Caretaker PM Mikati condemns Israeli airstrikes on Nabatieh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah vehicles in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Updated casualty toll from Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh: 14 Injured

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-26

FM Bou Habib contacts Syrian counterpart: We seek strong ties with Syria's new government to serve both peoples' interests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

Lebanon's information minister condemns attack on LBCI's crew

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Israeli forces raid homes in southern Lebanon; bulldozer withdrawn after being filmed

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah vehicles in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:33

Second Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun emphasizes anti-corruption efforts during meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Israel's army updates south Lebanon residents: All previously issued instructions remain in effect

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More