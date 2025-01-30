World Bank's Ousmane Dione highlights continued cooperation with Mikati, looks ahead to smooth transition with new cabinet

Lebanon News
30-01-2025 | 07:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
World Bank&#39;s Ousmane Dione highlights continued cooperation with Mikati, looks ahead to smooth transition with new cabinet
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
World Bank's Ousmane Dione highlights continued cooperation with Mikati, looks ahead to smooth transition with new cabinet

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with the World Bank's Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, Ousmane Dione, at his office on Thursday morning. 

The meeting was also attended by the World Bank's Regional Director for the Middle East, Jean-Christophe Carret, as well as Mikati's advisors, former minister Nicolas Nahas and Samir Daher.

Following the meeting, Dione expressed gratitude for the cooperation between the Lebanese government and the World Bank. 

"We visited Prime Minister Mikati to thank him for his collaboration with the World Bank, which has been highly productive. Over the past months, we have completed numerous initiatives to ensure our continued support for the Lebanese people amid very challenging circumstances," he said.

Dione also highlighted the progress made on several projects in coordination with the current government and conveyed his appreciation for the stages they have reached.

"We expressed our hope for a smooth transition to the Prime Minister and his team, built on the solid foundations established through various projects. This will allow us to continue cooperating with the new government in the reconstruction, recovery, reform, and development for the benefit of all Lebanese," he added.
 

Lebanon News

World Bank

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

Government

Cooperation

LBCI Next
Future Movement urges supporters to focus on peaceful commemoration of Rafic Hariri's 20th anniversary
Egypt's FM to visit Lebanon with message from President Sisi
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Challenges in Lebanon’s government formation: Disputes over sectarian control and ministerial seats remain unresolved

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

The World Bank reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's 'recovery' as President Aoun vows reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-28

Lebanon's path to a functional cabinet: Factional disputes hinder government formation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Future Movement urges supporters to focus on peaceful commemoration of Rafic Hariri's 20th anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Egypt's FM to visit Lebanon with message from President Sisi

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-05

Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-31

Israel's claims of armed groups using Gaza hospitals are 'vague': UN report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13

Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Challenges in Lebanon’s government formation: Disputes over sectarian control and ministerial seats remain unresolved

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel escalates northern border tensions amid key US peace talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

First Lady highlights women's role and rights in Lebanese society

LBCI
World News
11:04

White House says Trump administration to revoke student visas for all 'Hamas sympathizers'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More