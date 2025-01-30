News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
World Bank's Ousmane Dione highlights continued cooperation with Mikati, looks ahead to smooth transition with new cabinet
Lebanon News
30-01-2025 | 07:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
World Bank's Ousmane Dione highlights continued cooperation with Mikati, looks ahead to smooth transition with new cabinet
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with the World Bank's Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, Ousmane Dione, at his office on Thursday morning.
The meeting was also attended by the World Bank's Regional Director for the Middle East, Jean-Christophe Carret, as well as Mikati's advisors, former minister Nicolas Nahas and Samir Daher.
Following the meeting, Dione expressed gratitude for the cooperation between the Lebanese government and the World Bank.
"We visited Prime Minister Mikati to thank him for his collaboration with the World Bank, which has been highly productive. Over the past months, we have completed numerous initiatives to ensure our continued support for the Lebanese people amid very challenging circumstances," he said.
Dione also highlighted the progress made on several projects in coordination with the current government and conveyed his appreciation for the stages they have reached.
"We expressed our hope for a smooth transition to the Prime Minister and his team, built on the solid foundations established through various projects. This will allow us to continue cooperating with the new government in the reconstruction, recovery, reform, and development for the benefit of all Lebanese," he added.
Lebanon News
World Bank
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Government
Cooperation
Next
Future Movement urges supporters to focus on peaceful commemoration of Rafic Hariri's 20th anniversary
Egypt's FM to visit Lebanon with message from President Sisi
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Challenges in Lebanon’s government formation: Disputes over sectarian control and ministerial seats remain unresolved
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Challenges in Lebanon’s government formation: Disputes over sectarian control and ministerial seats remain unresolved
0
Lebanon News
12:11
Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation
Lebanon News
12:11
Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
The World Bank reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's 'recovery' as President Aoun vows reforms
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
The World Bank reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's 'recovery' as President Aoun vows reforms
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-28
Lebanon's path to a functional cabinet: Factional disputes hinder government formation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-28
Lebanon's path to a functional cabinet: Factional disputes hinder government formation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:16
LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel
Lebanon News
08:16
LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel
0
Lebanon News
07:54
Future Movement urges supporters to focus on peaceful commemoration of Rafic Hariri's 20th anniversary
Lebanon News
07:54
Future Movement urges supporters to focus on peaceful commemoration of Rafic Hariri's 20th anniversary
0
Lebanon News
06:04
Egypt's FM to visit Lebanon with message from President Sisi
Lebanon News
06:04
Egypt's FM to visit Lebanon with message from President Sisi
0
Lebanon News
05:16
Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone
Lebanon News
05:16
Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:11
Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation
Lebanon News
12:11
Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-05
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'
Lebanon News
2025-01-05
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-31
Israel's claims of armed groups using Gaza hospitals are 'vague': UN report
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-31
Israel's claims of armed groups using Gaza hospitals are 'vague': UN report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:16
LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel
Lebanon News
08:16
LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel
2
Lebanon News
12:11
Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation
Lebanon News
12:11
Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Challenges in Lebanon’s government formation: Disputes over sectarian control and ministerial seats remain unresolved
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Challenges in Lebanon’s government formation: Disputes over sectarian control and ministerial seats remain unresolved
4
Lebanon News
10:43
Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations
Lebanon News
10:43
Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel escalates northern border tensions amid key US peace talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel escalates northern border tensions amid key US peace talks
6
Lebanon News
05:16
Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone
Lebanon News
05:16
Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone
7
Lebanon News
10:58
First Lady highlights women's role and rights in Lebanese society
Lebanon News
10:58
First Lady highlights women's role and rights in Lebanese society
8
World News
11:04
White House says Trump administration to revoke student visas for all 'Hamas sympathizers'
World News
11:04
White House says Trump administration to revoke student visas for all 'Hamas sympathizers'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More