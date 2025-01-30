Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with the World Bank's Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, Ousmane Dione, at his office on Thursday morning.



The meeting was also attended by the World Bank's Regional Director for the Middle East, Jean-Christophe Carret, as well as Mikati's advisors, former minister Nicolas Nahas and Samir Daher.



Following the meeting, Dione expressed gratitude for the cooperation between the Lebanese government and the World Bank.



"We visited Prime Minister Mikati to thank him for his collaboration with the World Bank, which has been highly productive. Over the past months, we have completed numerous initiatives to ensure our continued support for the Lebanese people amid very challenging circumstances," he said.



Dione also highlighted the progress made on several projects in coordination with the current government and conveyed his appreciation for the stages they have reached.



"We expressed our hope for a smooth transition to the Prime Minister and his team, built on the solid foundations established through various projects. This will allow us to continue cooperating with the new government in the reconstruction, recovery, reform, and development for the benefit of all Lebanese," he added.