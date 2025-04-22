Iran says technical nuclear meeting with US postponed to Saturday

Iran's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that a technical, expert-level nuclear meeting with the United States will be held on Saturday, several days after the date initially planned.



"Following Oman's proposal and the agreement of the Iranian and American delegations, the technical consultative meeting between the two countries, which was to be held as part of the indirect talks between the two sides on Wednesday, has been postponed to Saturday," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.





AFP