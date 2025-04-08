News
Trump says US, Iran set for direct nuclear talks; Tehran says they will be indirect
World News
08-04-2025 | 03:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump says US, Iran set for direct nuclear talks; Tehran says they will be indirect
President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement on Monday that the United States and Iran were poised to begin direct talks on Tehran's nuclear program, but Iran's foreign minister said the discussions in Oman would be indirect.
In a further sign of the difficult path to any deal between the two geopolitical foes, Trump issued a stark warning that if the talks were unsuccessful, "Iran is going to be in great danger."
Iran had pushed back against Trump's demands in recent weeks that it directly negotiates over its nuclear program or be bombed, and it appeared to be sticking to that position on Monday.
"We're having direct talks with Iran, and they've started. It'll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we'll see what can happen," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable," Trump said. He added that Saturday's talks with Iran would be at a very high level, without elaborating. He declined to say where the talks would take place but held out the possibility that a deal could be reached.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi posted on X that indirect high-level talks would be held in Oman, adding, "It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court."
On Tuesday, Iran's state media said the talks would be led by Araqchi and U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, with the intermediation of Oman's foreign minister, Badr al-Busaidi.
Reuters
World News
Trump
US
Iran
Direct
Nuclear
Tehran
Indirect
