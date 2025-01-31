Ukraine's Zelenskyy congratulates President Aoun on election during phone call, discusses bilateral relations

Lebanon News
31-01-2025 | 03:03
High views
Ukraine&#39;s Zelenskyy congratulates President Aoun on election during phone call, discusses bilateral relations
Ukraine's Zelenskyy congratulates President Aoun on election during phone call, discusses bilateral relations

In a statement, the Ukrainian Embassy announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had his first conversation with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. 

During the call, President Zelenskyy congratulated the Lebanese President on his election and wished for stability and security in Lebanon and the entire Middle East.

The statement concluded, "President Zelenskyy thanked Lebanon for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing that despite the Russian aggression, Ukraine remains a reliable guarantor of global food security. He proposed establishing a food center in Lebanon to support its people. The two presidents also discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and economic relations."

Lebanon News

World News

Lebanon

President

Joseph Aoun

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Bilateral Relations

Ukraine

