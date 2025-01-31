Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges

Lebanon's caretaker, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in his office in the presence of Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa.



Abdelatty conveyed greetings from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, expressing their appreciation for Mikati's efforts during his tenure as head of government.



The Egyptian minister stressed the importance of forming a new Lebanese government as soon as possible to address the significant challenges facing Lebanon and the region.



Mikati, in turn, thanked Egypt for its continuous support for Lebanon across all sectors.



"I am confident that the government will be formed quickly to fulfill its responsibilities in the face of major challenges," Mikati stated.



The caretaker prime minister also met with the U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza.