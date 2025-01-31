President Aoun follows up on South Lebanon developments, sends condolences to Trump over US aircraft collision

President Joseph Aoun followed up on the situation in southern Lebanon in light of recent developments.



As part of these efforts, he met with acting Army Commander Major General Hassan Aoude, who briefed him on reports regarding the situation in the south.



Aoun instructed him to conduct an on-site inspection, particularly after deploying army units in the area.



The president also discussed the southern situation with Director of Intelligence, Brigadier General Tony Kahwaji.



At Baabda Palace, Aoun received former minister Ghazi Aridi and his son, Omar Aridi, who visited to extend their congratulations on his election.



Additionally, President Aoun sent a telegram to U.S. President Donald Trump, offering condolences for the victims of the American aircraft that collided with a military helicopter near Reagan Airport in Washington.



The message read:



"With deep sorrow and grief, we received the news of the collision between an American Airlines passenger plane and a military helicopter during its approach to Reagan Airport in Washington yesterday, resulting in significant loss of life.



In the face of this tragedy, we extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to you and the American people during this difficult time. As the Lebanese people, we stand with you in this profound sorrow, recognizing the devastating impact such disasters have on lives and communities.



In grief like these, we are all united in our shared humanity, finding solace in our collective strength and common values.



We pray that God grants you and the families of the victims patience and comfort.”