News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun follows up on South Lebanon developments, sends condolences to Trump over US aircraft collision
Lebanon News
31-01-2025 | 07:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
President Aoun follows up on South Lebanon developments, sends condolences to Trump over US aircraft collision
President Joseph Aoun followed up on the situation in southern Lebanon in light of recent developments.
As part of these efforts, he met with acting Army Commander Major General Hassan Aoude, who briefed him on reports regarding the situation in the south.
Aoun instructed him to conduct an on-site inspection, particularly after deploying army units in the area.
The president also discussed the southern situation with Director of Intelligence, Brigadier General Tony Kahwaji.
At Baabda Palace, Aoun received former minister Ghazi Aridi and his son, Omar Aridi, who visited to extend their congratulations on his election.
Additionally, President Aoun sent a telegram to U.S. President Donald Trump, offering condolences for the victims of the American aircraft that collided with a military helicopter near Reagan Airport in Washington.
The message read:
"With deep sorrow and grief, we received the news of the collision between an American Airlines passenger plane and a military helicopter during its approach to Reagan Airport in Washington yesterday, resulting in significant loss of life.
In the face of this tragedy, we extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to you and the American people during this difficult time. As the Lebanese people, we stand with you in this profound sorrow, recognizing the devastating impact such disasters have on lives and communities.
In grief like these, we are all united in our shared humanity, finding solace in our collective strength and common values.
We pray that God grants you and the families of the victims patience and comfort.”
Lebanon News
President
Joseph Aoun
Meetings
South Lebanon
United States
Airplane
Crash
Next
Sources to LBCI: Syrian authorities notify Lebanon of daily border closure at Masnaa from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:56
President Aoun instructs acting Army Commander to inspect South Lebanon amid heightened tensions
Lebanon News
02:56
President Aoun instructs acting Army Commander to inspect South Lebanon amid heightened tensions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-30
President Joseph Aoun affirms commitment to reforms in Lebanon during meeting with UN coordinator
Lebanon News
2025-01-30
President Joseph Aoun affirms commitment to reforms in Lebanon during meeting with UN coordinator
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
Lebanese presidency releases official portrait of President Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
Lebanese presidency releases official portrait of President Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-28
President Aoun holds meetings with Hervé Magro and Lisa Johnson to address southern Lebanon's situation
Lebanon News
2025-01-28
President Aoun holds meetings with Hervé Magro and Lisa Johnson to address southern Lebanon's situation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Ceasefire violations: Israeli strikes on Lebanon seen as pressure tactic ahead of February 18 deadline
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Ceasefire violations: Israeli strikes on Lebanon seen as pressure tactic ahead of February 18 deadline
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's political tug-of-war: Hezbollah's role under US scrutiny
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's political tug-of-war: Hezbollah's role under US scrutiny
0
Lebanon News
09:13
MEA welcomes Air France's resumption of flights to Beirut: Statement
Lebanon News
09:13
MEA welcomes Air France's resumption of flights to Beirut: Statement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's political tug-of-war: Hezbollah's role under US scrutiny
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's political tug-of-war: Hezbollah's role under US scrutiny
0
Lebanon News
06:03
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
06:03
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
06:25
Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges
Lebanon News
06:25
Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges
0
World News
2025-01-30
Russia warns against 'chaos' in Serbia after protests
World News
2025-01-30
Russia warns against 'chaos' in Serbia after protests
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:03
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
06:03
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:30
Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ
Lebanon News
04:30
Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ
2
Lebanon News
00:59
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
00:59
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley
3
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
4
Lebanon News
08:13
Sources to LBCI: Syrian authorities notify Lebanon of daily border closure at Masnaa from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Lebanon News
08:13
Sources to LBCI: Syrian authorities notify Lebanon of daily border closure at Masnaa from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
5
World News
06:53
Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister
World News
06:53
Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister
6
Lebanon News
02:56
President Aoun instructs acting Army Commander to inspect South Lebanon amid heightened tensions
Lebanon News
02:56
President Aoun instructs acting Army Commander to inspect South Lebanon amid heightened tensions
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions
8
Lebanon News
06:11
MP Neemat Frem: Lebanon is at risk of losing investments to Syria
Lebanon News
06:11
MP Neemat Frem: Lebanon is at risk of losing investments to Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More