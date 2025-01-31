President Aoun follows up on South Lebanon developments, sends condolences to Trump over US aircraft collision

Lebanon News
31-01-2025 | 07:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun follows up on South Lebanon developments, sends condolences to Trump over US aircraft collision
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Aoun follows up on South Lebanon developments, sends condolences to Trump over US aircraft collision

President Joseph Aoun followed up on the situation in southern Lebanon in light of recent developments.

As part of these efforts, he met with acting Army Commander Major General Hassan Aoude, who briefed him on reports regarding the situation in the south. 

Aoun instructed him to conduct an on-site inspection, particularly after deploying army units in the area.

The president also discussed the southern situation with Director of Intelligence, Brigadier General Tony Kahwaji.

At Baabda Palace, Aoun received former minister Ghazi Aridi and his son, Omar Aridi, who visited to extend their congratulations on his election.

Additionally, President Aoun sent a telegram to U.S. President Donald Trump, offering condolences for the victims of the American aircraft that collided with a military helicopter near Reagan Airport in Washington.

The message read:

 "With deep sorrow and grief, we received the news of the collision between an American Airlines passenger plane and a military helicopter during its approach to Reagan Airport in Washington yesterday, resulting in significant loss of life.

In the face of this tragedy, we extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to you and the American people during this difficult time. As the Lebanese people, we stand with you in this profound sorrow, recognizing the devastating impact such disasters have on lives and communities.

In grief like these, we are all united in our shared humanity, finding solace in our collective strength and common values.

We pray that God grants you and the families of the victims patience and comfort.”

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

Meetings

South Lebanon

United States

Airplane

Crash

LBCI Next
Sources to LBCI: Syrian authorities notify Lebanon of daily border closure at Masnaa from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

President Aoun instructs acting Army Commander to inspect South Lebanon amid heightened tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-30

President Joseph Aoun affirms commitment to reforms in Lebanon during meeting with UN coordinator

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

Lebanese presidency releases official portrait of President Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-28

President Aoun holds meetings with Hervé Magro and Lisa Johnson to address southern Lebanon's situation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Ceasefire violations: Israeli strikes on Lebanon seen as pressure tactic ahead of February 18 deadline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon's political tug-of-war: Hezbollah's role under US scrutiny

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

MEA welcomes Air France's resumption of flights to Beirut: Statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon's political tug-of-war: Hezbollah's role under US scrutiny

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges

LBCI
World News
2025-01-30

Russia warns against 'chaos' in Serbia after protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Sources to LBCI: Syrian authorities notify Lebanon of daily border closure at Masnaa from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

LBCI
World News
06:53

Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

President Aoun instructs acting Army Commander to inspect South Lebanon amid heightened tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

MP Neemat Frem: Lebanon is at risk of losing investments to Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More