MEA welcomes Air France's resumption of flights to Beirut: Statement

Lebanon News
31-01-2025 | 09:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MEA welcomes Air France&#39;s resumption of flights to Beirut: Statement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MEA welcomes Air France's resumption of flights to Beirut: Statement

Middle East Airlines (MEA) released a statement welcoming the resumption of Air France flights to Beirut, set to begin on Saturday, February 1, 2025. 

The return of the French carrier marks a significant step in restoring air connectivity between Lebanon and France following a period of suspension.

Click here to see the full statement.

Lebanon News

MEA

Air France

Resumption

Flights

Beirut

Statement

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03

Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-03

Iraqi Airways to resume Beirut flights, Lebanon's public works minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-24

Emirates announces return of flights to Beirut, Baghdad starting February 1

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-17

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut amid key political developments in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Ceasefire violations: Israeli strikes on Lebanon seen as pressure tactic ahead of February 18 deadline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon's political tug-of-war: Hezbollah's role under US scrutiny

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Sources to LBCI: Syrian authorities notify Lebanon of daily border closure at Masnaa from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon's political tug-of-war: Hezbollah's role under US scrutiny

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges

LBCI
World News
2025-01-30

Russia warns against 'chaos' in Serbia after protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Sources to LBCI: Syrian authorities notify Lebanon of daily border closure at Masnaa from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

LBCI
World News
06:53

Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

President Aoun instructs acting Army Commander to inspect South Lebanon amid heightened tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Questions follow attack on Bekaa: Israel calls for revised ceasefire agreement amid Hezbollah tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

MP Neemat Frem: Lebanon is at risk of losing investments to Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More