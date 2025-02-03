Lebanon to boost security efforts amid rising criminal activity, says Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi

Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Interior Bassam Mawlawi stated that "criminal offenses cannot be anticipated," but assured that security deployment will be intensified and that security forces are successfully apprehending criminals within a short timeframe.



Speaking after a meeting on security developments, Mawlawi emphasized that "preventive security efforts are in place, and directives have been given to increase patrols across all regions."



He also noted that the Internal Security Forces (ISF) are calling for the reactivation of the international liaison office in Syria to track down criminals who commit offenses in Lebanon and flee to Syria, as communication between the two sides remains incomplete.



Mawlawi stressed the importance of distinguishing between premeditated security-related crimes and ordinary criminal offenses, underscoring the need for a stronger security presence in various areas to curb criminal activity.